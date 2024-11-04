Deal reached on proceeds from DNA data-sharing

November 4, 2024

3D rendering of a DNA molecule

(Axios) – Almost 200 countries at a UN biodiversity conference in Colombia agreed on a system for distributing proceeds from products derived from genetic information into a global conservation fund. Why it matters: Countries are seeking fair compensation for their resources, which they could restrict access to without a system for sharing the billions of dollars and other benefits from using genetic sequences to make drugs, cosmetics and agricultural products. (Read More)

Posted in Genetic Ethics, Global Bioethics, highlights, News, Research Ethics

