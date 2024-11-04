Deal reached on proceeds from DNA data-sharing
November 4, 2024
(Axios) – Almost 200 countries at a UN biodiversity conference in Colombia agreed on a system for distributing proceeds from products derived from genetic information into a global conservation fund. Why it matters: Countries are seeking fair compensation for their resources, which they could restrict access to without a system for sharing the billions of dollars and other benefits from using genetic sequences to make drugs, cosmetics and agricultural products. (Read More)