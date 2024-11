(Quartz) – Novo Nordisk, the maker of blockbuster weight-loss and diabetes drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, has entered an agreement with Denmark-based Ascendis Pharma to leverage the latter’s advanced drug delivery technology. The partnership aims to speed up the development of a long-acting, monthly GLP-1 drug. Current GLP-1 medications on the market are administered as once-weekly injections. (Read More)