An ‘unprecedented’ good news story about a potentially deadly viral outbreak

(NPR) – Marburg virus is notorious for its killing ability. In past outbreaks, as many as 9 out of 10 patients have died from the disease. And there are no approved vaccines or medications.

That was the grim situation in Rwanda just over a month ago, when officials made the announcement that nobody wants to make: The country was in the midst of its first Marburg outbreak.

Now those same Rwandan officials have better news to share. Remarkably better.