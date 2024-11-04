An ‘unprecedented’ good news story about a potentially deadly viral outbreak

November 4, 2024

Map of Africa

(NPR) – Marburg virus is notorious for its killing ability. In past outbreaks, as many as 9 out of 10 patients have died from the disease. And there are no approved vaccines or medications.

That was the grim situation in Rwanda just over a month ago, when officials made the announcement that nobody wants to make: The country was in the midst of its first Marburg outbreak. 

Now those same Rwandan officials have better news to share. Remarkably better. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Global Bioethics, News, Public Health

Ad