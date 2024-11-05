‘Walking Pneumonia’ Is Surging Ahead of Cold and Flu Season

(Wall Street Journal) – Children are experiencing the largest rise in mild respiratory infection characterized by a lingering cough

If you’ve had a lingering cough recently, there is a chance the culprit wasn’t Covid-19, flu or RSV, but mycoplasma pneumoniae.

Levels of this milder lung infection—which can lead to "walking pneumonia"—are 10 times greater than last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Though the CDC doesn't officially track the disease, it issued an alert last month noting the rise in cases. Levels of walking pneumonia, so named because patients often feel well enough to go about their normal daily activities, typically peak every three to seven years.