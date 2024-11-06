7 of 10 States Backed Abortion Rights. But Little To Change Yet.

November 6, 2024

Capitol Hill

(KFF Health News) – Voters backed abortion rights in seven of the 10 states where the issue appeared on ballots Tuesday — at first glance, seemingly reshaping the nation’s patchwork of abortion rules.

Colorado, Maryland, Montana, and New York — states where abortions are already permitted at least until fetal viability — all will add abortion protections to their state constitutions. Nevada voters also favored protections and can enshrine them by passing the measure again in the next general election. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in highlights, News, Public Policy, Reproductive Ethics

Ad