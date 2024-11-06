Russian Drone Jockeys Hunt Front-Line Shop Clerks and Repairmen in Ukraine

(Wall Street Journal) – Drone attacks have made any time outdoors in the city, even a cigarette break, potentially deadly. ‘Run for shelter.’

Russian drones are hunting civilians in Kherson, unleashing a new kind of terror on Ukraine’s largest front-line city.

Since Ukraine retook Kherson two years ago, Russian forces just across the Dnipro River have pummeled the city with artillery, missiles and one-ton glide bombs. The central square, where tens of thousands celebrated the Russian withdrawal, is now largely abandoned, the regional administration building boarded up. Less than a quarter of the 280,000 prewar residents remain.