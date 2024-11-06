Experts Challenge New Diagnostic Criteria for Alzheimer’s

(Medscape) – A group of international experts is challenging revised diagnostic criteria for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) as laid out by the Alzheimer’s Association (AA) earlier this year.

In a paper published online on November 1 in JAMA Neurology, the International Working Group (IWG), which includes 46 experts from 17 countries, is recommending the diagnosis of AD be limited to individuals with mild cognitive impairment or dementia and not be applied to cognitively normal individuals with AD biomarkers such as amyloid-beta 42/40 or p-tau. (Read More)