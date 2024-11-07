Study raises hopes of treating aggressive cancers by zapping rogue DNA

(The Guardian) – Tumours could be reduced by targeting genetic material driving their growth with a new drug in early-stage trials

Scientists have raised hopes of treating some of the most aggressive cases of cancer by targeting small fragments of rogue DNA that help tumours thrive and become resistant to chemotherapy.

The breakthrough emerged from a US-UK study that found many hard-to-treat cancers contained loops of malignant genetic material that were crucial for the tumours to survive and withstand treatment. (Read More)