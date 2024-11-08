WHO study lists top endemic pathogens for which new vaccines are urgently needed

(Medical Xpress) – A new World Health Organization (WHO) study published in eBioMedicine names 17 pathogens that regularly cause diseases in communities as top priorities for new vaccine development. The WHO study is the first global effort to systematically prioritize endemic pathogens based on criteria that included regional disease burden, antimicrobial resistance risk and socioeconomic impact.

The study reconfirms longstanding priorities for vaccine research and development (R&D), including for HIV, malaria, and tuberculosis—three diseases that collectively take nearly 2.5 million lives each year. (Read More)