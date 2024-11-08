Are GLP-1s the Newest Fertility Treatment?

(Medscape) – First, there were “Ozempic babies.” Now, there is also Ozempic-before-baby. Unplanned pregnancies are still regularly being reported among people using glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) drugs, and now fertility specialists are increasingly incorporating the medicines into preconception care plans.

The specialists say their colleagues in other areas of medicine may have an opportunity, too, to talk about weight loss using these new drugs in terms of reproductive health. Motivation and compliance can transform when the goal isn’t simply weight loss but having children. (Read More)