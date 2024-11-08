Should Alzheimer’s be diagnosed without symptoms? Proposal to rely on blood tests roils scientists

(Nature) – Controversy has erupted among researchers over an effort to adopt blood tests and brain scans for diagnosing Alzheimer’s disease, rather than the cognitive screening that has been used for decades.

Proponents of the change say that new biomarker tests can detect Alzheimer's at a very early stage — the best time to apply any treatments that are developed to reverse the disease. But critics say that, although the effort is well-intentioned, it means that people can be diagnosed with a single test, even if they have no symptoms of cognitive decline — and might never develop them.