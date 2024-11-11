Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein back in hospital after cancer diagnosis, plans to sue NYC over ‘medical negligence’

(New York Post) – Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is back in the hospital and now plans to sue New York City over “ongoing medical negligence,” The Post has learned.

Weinstein, 72, who was diagnosed with cancer last month, intends to take legal action against NYC Health and Hospitals and Bellevue Hospital, arguing that the city's refusal to provide him ongoing treatment at Bellevue will prevent him from attending his own trials, his camp said Friday.