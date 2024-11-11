(NPR) – “Life — for me — it felt infinite, and I think that’s something that a lot of us have when we’re young, is that life feels like it’s going to go on for a long time,” Monje says. “I spent a lot of time mourning that. I spent a lot of time mourning that I don’t have this carefreeness about life anymore. That, I think, has been one of the harder emotional changes.”

People in their 20s, 30s and 40s have been overlooked when it comes to both cancer research and support, says Alison Silberman, CEO of Stupid Cancer, a group for people affected by young-adult cancer. Because they have so much life to live, their needs are greater and more complex, she says. (Read More)