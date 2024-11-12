23andMe Lays Off 40% of Staff, Shuts Drug Development Business

(Wall Street Journal) – DNA-testing company 23andMe said on Monday that it was firing roughly 40% of its workforce, more than 200 people, as Chief Executive Anne Wojcicki seeks to stabilize her money-losing business.

As part of the restructuring, the company said it was closing its drug development arm, which had been conducting human trials for two of the company’s advanced drug candidates. The company said it would wind down those trials and try to sell those two prospects. (Read More)