(New York Times) – After decades of unrelenting increases, rates of sexually transmitted infections in the United States are showing hints of a downturn.

Diagnoses of gonorrhea dipped in nearly all age groups last year, compared with 2022, and new cases of syphilis and chlamydia remained about the same, according to data released on Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The results are not yet cause for celebration. (Read More)