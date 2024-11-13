(MedPage Today) – American Heart Association, American Academy of Pediatrics stress CPR with breaths, compressions

Mouth-to-mouth CPR with chest compressions are still the priority when rescuing victims of drowning, according to a focused update of American resuscitation and emergency cardiovascular guidelines.

The American Heart Association (AHA) and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released a more codified and elaborate list of recommendations that replaces existing drowning guidelines from 2020 and years earlier.