Homicide found to be top cause of maternal death

(Axios) – Pregnant women or those who’ve given birth in the past year are likelier to be murdered than die from medical causes like preeclampsia or hemorrhaging, a new study in JAMA Network Open concludes. Why it matters: The findings show how maternal mortality can be influenced by state divorce laws and access to reproductive care, with individuals younger than 25 years and Black women at highest risk. Intimate partners account for the largest proportion of pregnancy-associated homicides. (Read More)