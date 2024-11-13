Online vape retailers ignore rules meant to protect minors, UCSD study finds

(Los Angeles Times) – Public health researchers at UC San Diego tested whether 78 online retailers complied with federal and local rules on flavored vaping products. For most, the answer was no.

To try to keep young people from becoming addicted to tobacco, Congress took two steps in 2020 to keep minors from posing as adults to buy vaping products online: It barred e-cigarette sites from delivering through the U.S. Postal Service, and it required whatever delivery service they did use to check the recipient’s ID.

The state of California added its own twist that year, banning most flavored tobacco products. (Read More)