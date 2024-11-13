California Dengue Cases Prompt Swift Response From Public Health Officials

(KFF Health News) – Across California, public health and pest control authorities are facing a new reality as the Aedes mosquitoes bring the threat of dengue and potentially other tropical diseases, such as chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever, that were once of concern only to international travelers.

So far this year, authorities have identified at least 13 cases of locally acquired dengue, up from two in 2023, with 11 in Los Angeles County and two in the San Diego area. The Aedes mosquitoes spread the disease by biting an infected person and then biting a previously uninfected person. (Read More)