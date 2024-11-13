Chronic Brain Trauma Is Extensive in Navy’s Elite Speedboat Crews

(New York Times) – The pounding that sailors’ brains take from years of high-speed wave-slamming in the Special Boat Teams can cause symptoms that wreck their careers — and their lives.

Seeking an edge in combat, the Navy has created boats so powerful that riding in them can destroy sailors’ brains, several former senior members of the Special Boat Teams said.

In interviews, 12 former boat team leaders — nearly all chiefs or senior chiefs — said the damage piles up almost unnoticed for years, and then cascades, often around the time sailors move into leadership roles. Rock-solid sailors like Mr. Norrell become erratic, impulsive and violent. Many develop alcohol problems, get arrested for bar fights or domestic violence, or become suicidal. One was charged with threatening to kill President Barack Obama.