Loneliness can increase the risk for dementia, a large study shows

(Washington Post) – Feeling lonely increased risk for all-cause dementia by 31 percent and cognitive impairment by 15 percent.

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy, who last year issued a public health advisory on loneliness, said the risk for premature death posed by chronic loneliness is akin to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day. Poor or insufficient social connection has been associated with increased risk for heart disease, stroke, anxiety and depression.

Now, a meta-analysis, using longitudinal data from over 600,000 people, has found that loneliness increases the risk for dementia because of any cause, including Alzheimer’s disease. The results also reveal that loneliness is associated with cognitive impairment, an early stage of cognitive decline that may precede the onset of dementia. (Read More)