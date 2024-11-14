More than 800 million people around the world have diabetes, study finds

(The Guardian) – Scientists say increase from 1990 to 2022 was largest in low- and middle-income countries and lack of treatment ‘concerning’

The number of people with diabetes has doubled over the past 30 years to more than 800 million worldwide, according to a groundbreaking international study.

Global analysis published in the Lancet found that rates of diabetes in adults doubled from about 7% to about 14% between 1990 to 2022, with the largest increase in low and middle-income countries. (Read More)