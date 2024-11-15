How Often Do Doctors Use New Weight-Loss Drugs in Kids?

(MedPage Today) – MedPage Today analysis finds large increases in prescribing of GLP-1 agonists

Many obesity specialists told MedPage Today they generally feel comfortable prescribing GLP-1 drugs to children if they have ruled out most other options, and if the family is involved in ongoing lifestyle interventions.

However, they acknowledged the uncertainties of putting kids on a drug regimen that may last a lifetime, and that lacks long-term data — especially on critical questions like effects on bone density. And other experts remain entirely uncomfortable with these rapid changes in obesity treatment. (Read More)