What’s going on with the ‘magic’ drug for malaria?

(NPR) – For years, Namazzi — who is also a lecturer at Makerere University College of Health Sciences — has turned to a medication called artemisinin. The drug is derived from an ancient Chinese malaria treatment that was rediscovered several decades ago and has saved millions of lives. It made such a profound difference that one of the people who helped revive the medical recipereceived a Nobel prize for her work.

“It works like magic,” says Namazzi. “Parasite clearance was very fast [compared to other malaria medications]. It had less complications. The mortality was lower.”

But lately, that magic hasn’t been working so well. (Read More)