COVID-era telehealth prescribing extended again
November 18, 2024
(Axios) – The Drug Enforcement Administration and Health and Human Services ended an impasse over the virtual prescribing of controlled substances that threatened access to drugs like Adderall by extending pandemic-era flexibilities through the end of 2025. Why it matters: Keeping the status quo leaves the question of whether to make controlled substances available without an in-person doctor’s visit for the Trump administration to decide. (Read More)