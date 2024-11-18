Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease and Alcohol Use Disorder on the Rise in Older Adults

(Medscape) – The prevalence of and number of deaths from alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD) are growing among people age 70 and older in the United States, according to the results of a new study.

Even as mortality rates decline globally, AUD deaths rose in the United States, increasing 1.63% per year between 2010-2019. Deaths from cirrhosis increased by 0.56% each year, and deaths from primary liver cancer associated with alcohol increased by 3.09% per year.