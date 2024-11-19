Employers Get Pressure to Pay for Drugs Like Wegovy

(Wall Street Journal) – Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk representatives get facetime with companies in hopes they will cover their weight-loss drugs

It is an unconventional approach for pharmaceutical companies. They have long used tried-and-true methods to boost sales, including running TV ads aimed at consumers, and sending tenacious representatives to persuade doctors to prescribe drugs to patients and health insurers to pay for them.

But traditional tactics only go so far for weight-loss drugs. Many employers have opted out of paying for the drugs, even when their own pharmacy-benefit managers recommend them. (Read More)