The Oura ring will soon help you monitor your blood sugar

(Quartz) – Oura smart rings will soon be able to give users deeper insights about their blood sugar levels through a new partnership with Dexcom (DXCM), the maker of the U.S.’s first over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor.

The two companies on Tuesday announced the strategic partnership, which they say paves the way for their devices and apps to be used together give users a more comprehensive picture of their overall health. (Read More)