The Fantasy of Cozy Tech

November 20, 2024

A toy robotic dog.

(The New Yorker) – From the “cozy gaming” trend to a new generation of A.I. companions, our devices are trying to swath us in a digital and physical cocoon.

Coziness is achieved not only through what’s on our screens but through the look of the screens themselves. One feature of the cozy-tech era is that our technological devices conjure something increasingly comforting and organic. Where once Apple’s designs were defined by a sleek geometric flatness, whether the razor-thin MacBook Air or the iPad Pro, they are lately getting blobbier and more intimate—designed not just to be held in our hands but attached to our person. (Read More)

