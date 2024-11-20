Drugmakers and pharmacists battle over who gets to make obesity drugs

(NPR) – The compounded versions are especially popular as cheaper alternatives for people whose insurance doesn’t cover them. But now the brand name manufacturers are pushing the compounding pharmacies to stop.

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly are moving to end compounding of their medicines for good. They say they are no longer in shortage (a necessary condition for legal compounding in this case), and that they are too difficult to compound anyway. The compounding industry disagrees. (Read More)