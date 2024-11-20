Diane Coleman, 71, Dies; Fiercely Opposed the Right-to-Die Movement

(New York Times) – Her fight for disability rights included founding a group called Not Dead Yet, which protested the work of Dr. Jack Kevorkian and others.

Diane Coleman, a fierce advocate for disability rights who took on Dr. Jack Kevorkian, the right-to-die movement and the U.S. health care system, which she charged was responsible for devaluing the lives of Americans like her with physical and mental impairments, died on Nov. 1 at her home in Rochester, N.Y. She was 71. Her sister Catherine Morrison said the cause was sepsis. (Read More)