Why a teenager’s bird-flu infection is ringing alarm bells for scientists

(Nature) – A strain of avian influenza is showing signs of adaptation to human hosts, but there is no evidence that it can transmit from person to person.

In a children’s hospital in Vancouver, Canada, a teenager is in critical condition after being infected with an avian influenza virus that has researchers on high alert.

Viral genome sequences released last week suggest that the teenager is infected with an H5N1 avian influenza virus bearing mutations that might improve its ability to infect the human airway. If true, it could mean that the virus can rapidly evolve to make the jump from birds to humans. (Read More)