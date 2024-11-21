FDA to Investigate Forever Chemicals Found in Seafood

(Wall Street Journal) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it requested information on so-called forever chemicals found in some seafood, to understand their risks better.

The FDA is looking for data on how PFAS, or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, affect seafood, the environment, and processing water. This is part of the agency’s ongoing effort to protect public health and reduce possible exposure to these substances in food. (Read More)