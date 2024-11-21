Most adults want docs to ask about mental health

(Axios) – Three out of four U.S. adults want their primary care provider to discuss their mental health during routine checkups, but roughly a third say they’ve never been asked about it, according to a new Gallup survey.

Why it matters: The poll shows a disconnect between patient expectations and provider behavior at a time when the country is in the midst of a mental health crisis and more health officials are looking at integrating behavioral health into primary care settings. (Read More)