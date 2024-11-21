(New York Times) – Experts are puzzling over which interventions are saving lives. The evolving illicit supply itself may hold important clues.

After years of relentless rises in overdose deaths, the United States has seen a remarkable reversal. For seven straight months, according to federal data, drug fatalities have been declining.

Expanded treatment, prevention and education efforts are playing a role, but drug policy experts believe there is another, surprising reason: changes in the drug supply itself, which are, in turn, influencing how people are using drugs.