Atlas of cells offers a milestone leap in understanding of the human body

(CNN) – More than 3,600 researchers from over 100 countries have analyzed more than 100 million cells from over 10,000 people, according to the latest update from an ambitious project launched in 2016 to produce an atlas of every single kind of cell in the human body.

New research based on the findings, published in several papers Wednesday in Nature and its sister journals, represents a "leap in understanding of the human body," according to the Human Cell Atlas consortium. The endeavor is similar in scale and scope to the Human Genome Project, which took two decades to complete.