The World’s Biggest EV Maker Has the Industry’s Worst Human Rights Appraisal

(Wired) – Amnesty International has issued a report charting the supply chains and human rights due diligence policies of 13 major EV manufacturers. The results are a world away from the clean, safe future that electric vehicles promise.

