CDC confirms first child in United States infected with bird flu
November 25, 2024
(UPI) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the first child in the United States contracted avian influenza H5 virus infection.
On Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health reported the child in Alameda County tested positive for bird flu, despite no known contact with infected animals. They were investigating a possible exposure to wild birds. Alameda County is in Northern California. (Read More)