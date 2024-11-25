A 12-Year-Old’s Journey Into the World of Ozempic

(Wall Street Journal) – A mother found success with a weight-loss drug after a lifelong battle. Noticing her daughter start down the same path, she decided to have her try semaglutide.

Pediatric use of GLP-1 drugs—which the manufacturers and most doctors say are intended for long-term use—has led to an intense, high-stakes battle ?in children’s health.

More than 30,000 adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 were dispensed brand name and compounded GLP-1 medications last year, according to an analysis by University of Michigan researchers. Of that group, 60% were female. (Read More)