(CBS News) – Black patients have better overall health outcomes when treated by Black doctors, according to recent studies.

To further those connections, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg recently announced a $600 million gift to all four medical schools at historically Black colleges and universities — Meharry, Morehouse School of Medicine, Howard University College of Medicine and Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science. Together they have educated roughly 50% of all Black doctors in the United States, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. (Read More)