Exclusive: Thousands turn to Wegovy copies each month as FDA considers shortage status

(Reuters) – More than 200,000 prescriptions for copies of Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy are getting filled by U.S. patients each month, an industry group told the U.S. drugs regulator in a letter, saying it should consider their role in alleviating the obesity drug supply crunch before barring them.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is weighing whether to remove Wegovy from its shortage list, which has allowed compounding pharmacies to combine and mix copies of the highly sought-after drugs for more than a year. (Read More)