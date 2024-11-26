Emergency Vehicle Lights Can Screw Up a Car’s Automated Driving System

(Wired) – Newly published research finds that the flashing lights on police cruisers and ambulances can cause “digital epileptic seizures” in image-based automated driving systems, potentially risking wrecks.

Carmakers say their increasingly sophisticated automated driving systems make driving safer and less stressful by leaving some of the hard work of knowing when a crash is about to happen—and avoiding it—to the machines. But new research suggests some of these systems might do the virtual opposite at the worst possible moment. (Read More)