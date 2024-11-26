Wearable Devices for Parkinson’s Disease: The Future Is Here

(Medscape) – Less than a decade ago, the use of wearable devices in Parkinson’s disease (PD) was considered futuristic. Today, there’s an array of innovative tools from commercial activity trackers to tremor suppression gloves and laser-guided walking sticks to help manage the highly variable and fluctuating symptoms of PD.

“Over the past 5 years, the landscape of wearable technology for Parkinson’s monitoring has transformed remarkably,” Roongroj Bhidayasiri, MD, co-chair of the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society’s (MDS’s) Technology Study Group, told Medscape Medical News. (Read More)