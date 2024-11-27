What to know about fluoride in drinking water

(CNN) – Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral which is present in trace amounts in soil, plants, water and food, and at optimal levels helps to prevent cavities by keeping teeth strong. Countries take a range of approaches to ensure fluoride is provided to children – some countries add fluoride to water, like the United States, and others add fluoride to milk or salt to keep it at recommended levels. Other countries opt for school-provided fluoride varnishes and mouthwashes.

Community fluoridation of water was introduced in the United States in 1945 to help improve oral health in a cost-effective and equitable way. (Read More)