Transplant Charity Used Organ-Transport Jet for Personal Trips

(Wall Street Journal) – A nonprofit that collects donated organs and transports them to transplant patients around the U.S. used its airplanes for other purposes, including travel for employees and for fundraisers.

Indiana Donor Network operates a fleet of small jets that fly kidneys and other vital organs to desperate patients across the U.S. The mission, the fleet says, is to ensure “that each donor’s gift of life is transported to transplant recipients quickly and safely.”

Yet the jets haven’t just been used for aiding transplant patients. (Read More)