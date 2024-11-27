OpenAI and artists are at war over over the ChatGPT maker’s Sora video tool

(Quartz) – ChatGPT maker OpenAI halted the rollout of its new text-to-video generator, Sora, after testers leaked the tool to the public over concerns about exploitative business practices.

Artists who were given early access leaked Sora on artificial intelligence platform Hugging Face under the username PR-Puppets. Just three hours after its limited release, OpenAI removed access to Sora for all artists. (Read More)