Abortions dropped the year Roe fell, reversing upward trend

(Axios) – Legally induced abortions decreased in 2022, the year that Roe v. Wade was overturned, the CDC said in its latest annual report. Why it matters: Abortions had ticked upward slightly between 2019 and 2021 after years of declines before the Supreme Court’s ruling shifted the landscape and several states put new bans and restrictions in place. By the numbers: From 2021 to 2022, the number of abortions decreased 2%. (Read More)