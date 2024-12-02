Canada’s major news organizations band together to sue ChatGPT creator OpenAI
December 2, 2024
(Toronto.com) – A broad coalition of Canada’s major news organizations, including the Toronto Star, Metroland Media, Postmedia, The Globe and Mail, The Canadian Press and CBC, is suing tech giant OpenAI, saying the company is illegally using news articles to train its ChatGPT software.
It’s the first time all of a country’s major news publishers have come together in litigation against OpenAI. (Read More)