House COVID-19 panel releases final report: 3 key takeaways
December 3, 2024
(The Hill) – The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released its final report Monday, laying out numerous conclusions from its review of the federal pandemic response, including what the Republican-controlled panel believes to be the likely origins of the virus.
The 520-page document encompassed a wide range of issues relating to the pandemic, including vaccinations, public health guidance, state-level actions and use of relief funds. (Read More)