UnitedHealth Executive Shot Dead in Targeted Attack Outside Manhattan Hotel

(Wall Street Journal) – The chief executive of UnitedHealth’s insurance arm was fatally shot outside a hotel in New York City Wednesday in a targeted attack, police said.

A manhunt is under way for a suspect who was lying in wait for the executive, Brian Thompson, and fled after shooting Thompson in the back and leg. The New York City Police Department said Thompson lived in Minnesota and was in the city to attend UnitedHealth’s investor meeting. (Read More)